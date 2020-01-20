The Daily Record to celebrate 25th anniversary of Top 100 Women

The year 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of Maryland’s Top 100 Women, and The Daily Record will be celebrating with a yearlong series of events.

The Top 100 Women 25th Anniversary Gala will be held on April 23 at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. The event features a new format, including a sit-down dinner. A VIP reception for previous winner and our 2020 honorees begins at 4:30 p.m. with a general reception starting at 5 p.m. followed by a special 25th-anniversary celebration program dinner honoring the 2020 Top 100 Women and Circle of Excellence.

The Daily Record launched Top 100 Women in 1996 to recognize high-achieving Maryland women who are making an impact through their leadership, community service and mentoring. More than 1,500 women have been recognized, including more than 320 who have joined the Circle of Excellence for being honored three times.

The Daily Record launched Top 100 Women in 1996 to recognize high-achieving Maryland women who are making an impact through their leadership, community service and mentoring. More than 1,500 women have been recognized, including more than 320 who have joined the Circle of Excellence for being honored three times.

“When The Daily Record launched Maryland’s Top 100 Women in 1996, there were few women in leadership roles across our state,” Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record, said. “Today, Maryland is leading the way with so many successful women who manage companies, serve on boards and advocate for issues important to them and to our state.

“We invite our readers and the greater community to join us at the Maryland’s Top 100 Women 25th anniversary gala April 23 to celebrate these women and our successful women-focused programs across Maryland.”

Keswick is a Diamond-Level sponsor for the series of yearlong events under our Women Who Lead brand.

As part of the 25th anniversary for Top 100 Women, The Daily Record is a proud supporter of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women.” A portion of the proceeds from the anniversary celebration will be donated to Go Red For Women.

The Daily Record continues to create opportunities to recognize, educate and celebrate women through our Women Who Lead branding, including Top 100 Women, Leading Women and the Women’s Leadership Summit.

Our Women Who Lead magazine, formerly Path to Excellence, will publish six times a year with our first issue coming out in February. The free Women Who Lead email newsletter comes out biweekly. Visit thedailyrecord.com/women-who-lead/ for headlines about Women in Business and to sign up for the newsletter.

The Daily Record will celebrate the impact of Top 100 Women who broke the glass ceiling, are changing the way business is done and leading the way for future generations throughout the year at various Women Who Lead events.

The Daily Record’s yearlong celebration of women for our 25th anniversary of Top 100 Women includes:

Women’s Legislative Summit, Feb. 24: Networking followed by a panel discussion about the issues facing women in Maryland during the 2020 legislative session. The event will be held at the Governor Calvert House in Annapolis from 4 to 7 p.m.

Top 100 Women 25th Anniversary Gala, April 23: Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel.A celebratory awards dinner recognizing the women who have led the way for future generations, the 2020 honorees and looking back at the impact this program has had on Maryland over the past 25 years. The event will be held at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Top 100 Women 25th Anniversary Gala, April 23: A celebratory awards dinner recognizing the women who have led the way for future generations, the 2020 honorees and looking back at the impact this program has had on Maryland over the past 25 years. The event will be held at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Women Who Lead Networking Series, May 12: Networking, learn and build mentoring relationships while giving back to the community. This event will be held at Rockland Manor, Bel Air from 5 to 7 p.m.

Women Who Lead Networking Series June/July: Networking, learn and build mentoring relationships while giving back to the community. Location and date TBD.

Women's Leadership Summit, Aug. 18: Held on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the afternoon will begin with lunch and a keynote speaker followed by an afternoon of workshops. At the end of the day will be networking and speed mentoring. The event will be held at Towson University from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Women Who Lead Networking Series October: Networking, learn and build mentoring relationships while giving back to the community. Location and date TBD.

Leading Women, Dec. 7: This event honors up and coming women leaders who are 40 years old or younger.

For more information visit thedailyrecord.com/top-100-women/.