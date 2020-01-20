Quantcast

Trump’s lawyers urge dismissal of ‘flimsy’ impeachment case

By: Associated Press Zeke Miller, Erick Tucker and Lisa Mascaro January 20, 2020

President Donald Trump's legal team asserted Monday that he did “absolutely nothing wrong," urging the Senate to swiftly reject an impeachment case that it called “flimsy" and a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution." The lawyers decried the impeachment process as rigged and insisted that abuse of power was not a crime.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo