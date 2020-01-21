Quantcast

CCBC, Johns Hopkins awarded $3.88M from Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2020

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a combined $3.88 million to the Community College of Baltimore County and Johns Hopkins University to support collaborations between the two institutions on Humanities curriculum and pedagogy. The grant money will be used to continue the Humanities for All initiative, which was started in 2017 with an original Mellon Foundation grant of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo