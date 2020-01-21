Quantcast

Merritt expands to North Carolina with planned business park

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2020

A Maryland commercial real estate developer has begun its first venture in North Carolina.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo