Baltimore to pay $65K to settle suit over collision involving officer

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 21, 2020

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is set to approve a $65,000 settlement with a woman who claims a police officer ran a red light and hit her vehicle. Tuesday Nemcek-Skelton filed suit in Baltimore City Circuit Court in 2018 alleging she had a green light on Lombard Street in December 2015 when Officer Jason Funk ...

