Weinstein defense points to ‘loving emails’ as openings near

By: Associated Press Tom Hays and Jennifer Peltz January 21, 2020

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want to use intimate emails from his accusers to try to convince jurors in his rape trial that any contact was consensual, the defense said Tuesday as an appeals court rejected an 11th-hour request to move the trial out of town.

