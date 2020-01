ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT

ATTORNEY GENERAL

COURTS AND JUDICIAL

AFFAIRS DIVISION



The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General in the Courts and Judicial Affairs Division.

Closing Date: Friday, February 7, 2020.

www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov. EOE See full ad at

