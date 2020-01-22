ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL ADMINISTRATIVE

ASSISTANT

Mid-sized, general practice law firm seeks legal administrative assistant to support Bankruptcy Department and act as backup to other clerical and administrative staff to assist with overflow work. The ideal candidate will have 3-5 years of experience in Bankruptcy and Litigation. Knowledge of filing and procedure in Federal Courts required. Specific knowledge of bankruptcy filing and procedure preferred. Must be proficient in MS Office and Document Management Systems. Send resume and salary requirements to:

blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box # 2642 in the subject line

