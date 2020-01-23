Quantcast

Ad agency expands with new Baltimore office

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2020

Beyond Spots & Dots, a a full-service advertising agency based in Pittsburgh, announced Thursday the company has expanded with the opening of a new office in Baltimore. The company has leased space in the Inner Harbor area at the Legg Mason Tower, 100 International Drive. Terms of the lease were not released. The Baltimore office marks ...

