Chris Finnegan | Bright MLS

Chris Finnegan joined the executive team of multiple listing service Bright MLS as its chief marketing and communications officer.

In this role, Finnegan will oversee all external outreach for the organization; including marketing, communications, local account management, industry events and shareholder relations.

Finnegan joined Bright MLS in March 2019 as vice president of marketing and communications, focusing on media relations, industry outreach and brand development. In his expanded role, Finnegan will develop strategies to drive subscriber success by enhancing awareness of Bright MLS’s industry-leading technology, tools and data.

