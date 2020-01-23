Quantcast

Fesco to develop solar and battery system for District 40

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2020

A Frederick smart energy company has a deal to develop an energy project for a former mall in Frederick. Fesco Energy announced it would develop the project for District 40 that includes roughly 3 megawatts of solar power generation, 6 megawatt-hours of battery storage and controls that let the system behave independently of the wider power grid. District 40 ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo