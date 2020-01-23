Quantcast

Kroger, Ocado to open robotic fulfillment center in Frederick

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2020

Grocery retailer The Kroger Co. and grocery commerce technology company Ocado announced Thursday they will operate a new 350,000-square-foot customer fulfillment center in Frederick. About 400 new jobs will be created upon completion of the center, an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities. Up to 100 more could be added later as the facility’s service ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo