Md. Chief Judge Barbera calls for an end to judicial elections

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 23, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s top jurist called Thursday for the abolition of contested elections to circuit court judgeships in the state, saying a truly independent judiciary must be free of the need to make campaign promises and to raise money from the attorneys who appear before the judges in court. “Justice is meant to be fair and ...

