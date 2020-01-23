Michael Lentz | Lawrence Law

Seasoned litigator and business lawyer Michael Lentz has joined Lawrence Law, a boutique business law firm focused on solving legal issues for businesses and businesspeople.

Lentz brings 20 years of experience in business and commercial litigation and significant transactional matters. He joins Lawrence Law from a large, mid-Atlantic law firm where he headed its commercial litigation practice.

At Lawrence Law, Lentz will continue to represent businesses of all sizes, and their owners, officers, and directors, in litigation before federal and state courts and in private arbitrations. He will also represent personal representatives, trustees, and other fiduciaries. Further, Lentz will assist business clients with asset sales, mergers, and acquisitions, and with day-to-day legal matters.

Lentz received a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University. He is a member of the Maryland State and Baltimore County Bar Associations. Lentz has taught Legal Analysis, Research and Writing at the University of Baltimore School of Law, and he served on the Board of Trustees of the Alumni Association of the Gilman School. He formerly lived in Seville, Spain, and he speaks Spanish proficiently.

Lentz is admitted to practice law in the Maryland, Nevada and California.

