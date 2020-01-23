Quantcast

Rural counties overlooked in Md. school construction plan, official says

State's most populous counties, governor and legislative leaders support the $2B proposal

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 23, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Officials from one rural county told lawmakers Thursday that a plan to fix inequities in state school construction favors larger urban jurisdictions and would force many rural counties to fight for table scraps. Legislators in the House and Senate as well as Republican Gov. Larry Hogan have prioritized efforts to update aging schools around the ...

