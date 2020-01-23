ADVERTISEMENT

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION-

ASSISTANT TO COMMISSIONER



Looking for an exciting opportunity in a rewarding position? The State of Maryland Workers I Compensation Commission is currently seeking two highly organized, self-starting, and enthusiastic team players to oversee the day to day operations of a Commissioner’s office located in downtown Baltimore City. The Hearings Division is responsible for analyzing, calculating and preparing legal Awards/Orders from the Commissioner’s decisions and legal documents submitted. For additional information or to apply:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.