Alfred Restaurant Group donates $13K for bushfire relief

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2020

A Baltimore restaurant owner raised $13,000 to a relief fund for Australia, where people have died and been displaced and homes have burned because of bushfires in recent months.

