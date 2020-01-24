Quantcast

Cannabis grower applicant wants Md. to end licensing delays

Company, through attorney, says Glenn's guilty plea reason enough to resume awarding licenses

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 24, 2020

A top applicant in the latest round of applications for medical cannabis growers licenses is demanding the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission immediately award four licenses following the conviction of a state delegate whom it says corrupted the process. The letter comes even as the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission prepares to hire an outside firm to begin ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo