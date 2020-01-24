Quantcast

Making life easier

By: Dorie Fain January 24, 2020

Several years ago, I became convinced that saving passwords in a notebook or Excel spreadsheet wasn’t the safest way to go. At that time, having a smartphone was still new to me. I relied on an employee in my office to do the research on the best options in the market for online password keepers. Without ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo