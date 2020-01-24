Heart of the School celebrates with holiday party

From left, Stacey Ulrich; senior director of global philanthropy with Under Armour; Stacey Van Horn; senior director with the T. Rowe Price Foundation; and Stacie Sanders Evans, president and CEO of Young Audiences/Arts For Learning Maryland, attended the Heart of the School Holiday Party. (Photo courtesy of Fund for Educational Excellence)
Paul Wolman, co-chair of Heart of the Schools, poses for a photo with Cynthia Smith, director of faculty design and construction with Baltimore City Public Schools. (Photo courtesy of Fund for Educational Excellence)
Olia Hardy, left, principal at William Paca Elementary School, enjoys a moment with Denish Ashley, the principal at Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School during the Heart of the School Holiday Party. (Photo courtesy of Fund for Educational Excellence)
Guests at the Heart of the School Holiday Party ham it up for the camera during the Heart of the School Holiday Party. Pictured are, front row, from left, Danielle Davis, principal at Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School; John Davis; Baltimore City Public Schools; Kelly Carideo, principal at Beechfield Elementary/Middle School; Stacey Toce, Baltimore City Public Schools; Susan Wheeler, Baltimore City Public Schools; and Lauren Brown; principal of Violetville Elementary/Middle School; Back row, David Wunder; principal at Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary; James Dendinger; principal at Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School; Melody Locke; principal at Westport Academy; Chris Franklin, Baltimore City Public Schools; Corey Basmajian; principal at Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle School; and Najib Jamaal, principal at Lakeland Elementary/Middle School. (Photo courtesy of Fund for Educational Excellence)
Baltimore City Public School principals pose for a photo at M&T Bank Stadium during the Heart of the School Holiday Party. (Photo courtesy of Fund for Educational Excellence)
Bonnie Legro, senior program officer in education with the Abell Foundation, chats with Jerome Jones, director, labor relations and negotiations with Baltimore City Public Schools. (Photo courtesy of Fund for Educational Excellence)
Supporters welcome principals upon arriving at the Heart of the School Holiday Party. (Photo courtesy of Fund for Educational Excellence)
The Heart of the School Holiday Party Dec. 19 brought together hundreds of Baltimore City Public School principals, district leaders and supporters to relax, ring in the holiday season and thank principals for their tireless dedication to the students and communities of Baltimore.
Taking place at M&T Bank Stadium, the festive evening featured tasty food, drinks, principal giveaways, music, and entertainment from local nonprofits Art With a Heart and Future Makers – all with a fantastic view overlooking the field.
Principals attended for free and received a quarter-zip courtesy of Under Armour. The party was funded thanks to donations from the community and proceeds from the annual Heart of the School Awards, the event honoring Baltimore’s exceptional principals based on community nominations. The 2020 Heart of the School Awards will take place May 21 at the Hippodrome Theater. Community nominations are now open until Jan. 31. For more info on the Heart of the Schools program and to nominate a principal, go to heartoftheschools.org.
