Heart of the School celebrates with holiday party

The Heart of the School Holiday Party Dec. 19 brought together hundreds of Baltimore City Public School principals, district leaders and supporters to relax, ring in the holiday season and thank principals for their tireless dedication to the students and communities of Baltimore.

Taking place at M&T Bank Stadium, the festive evening featured tasty food, drinks, principal giveaways, music, and entertainment from local nonprofits Art With a Heart and Future Makers – all with a fantastic view overlooking the field.

Principals attended for free and received a quarter-zip courtesy of Under Armour. The party was funded thanks to donations from the community and proceeds from the annual Heart of the School Awards, the event honoring Baltimore’s exceptional principals based on community nominations. The 2020 Heart of the School Awards will take place May 21 at the Hippodrome Theater. Community nominations are now open until Jan. 31. For more info on the Heart of the Schools program and to nominate a principal, go to heartoftheschools.org.

