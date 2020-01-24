Quantcast

West Virginia man fatally hit by freight train in Maryland

By: Associated Press January 24, 2020

GERMANTOWN — Authorities confirmed a West Virginia man died after being struck by a freight train in Maryland. The CSX train struck Randolph Garth, 60, of Martinsburg, West Virginia on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. near the Germantown MARC rail station, Montgomery County authorities told news outlets. Garth suffered a “traumatic injury” when he was struck, county ...

