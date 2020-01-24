Quantcast

Maryland high court sets mandatory voir dire questions

Inquiries address defendant's rights

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 24, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – A sharply divided Maryland high court ruled Friday that trial judges must ask prospective jurors – when requested by defense counsel – whether they can presume the defendant is innocent, require the prosecution to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and not presume the defendant is guilty if he or she exercises ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo