Severna Park lawyer disbarred for concocting conspiracy theory in suit

By: Louis Krauss January 24, 2020

Severna Park attorney Jason E. Rheinstein was disbarred Friday by a unanimous Maryland Court of Appeals, which found that Rheinstein had concocted an untrue conspiracy theory that he used in a lawsuit against a private lending company in 2012. The court found that Rheinstein violated multiple state rules of professional conduct for lawyers, including rules dealing ...

