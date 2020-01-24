Quantcast

Democrats argue ‘right matters’ in Trump impeachment trial

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker and Zeke Miller January 24, 2020

Democratic House prosecutors made an expansive case at Donald Trump's impeachment trial that he abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a “completely bogus” Ukraine theory pushed by attorney Rudy Giuliani.

