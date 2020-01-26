Quantcast

Worried about Baltimore, business leaders fill campaign coffers with cash

Some outsiders boasting pro-business credentials compete with veteran politicians for business contributions

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 26, 2020

In a back room in the Little Havana bar and restaurant Mick Arnold addressed about two dozen of his fellow manufacturing executives and one ice-laden robotic beer cart that circled the room demanding “fill her up” after it occasionally got stuck. Arnold, president of Arnold Packaging, urged members to spread the word about the Maryland Manufacturers ...

