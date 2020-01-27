Quantcast

Branch named to replace Glenn in Md. House

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020

Chanel A. Branch, an administrator in the Maryland Department of Human Services, has been appointed by the governor to fill the House of Delegates' vacancy left by the resignation of Cheryl Glenn. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Branch, who now serves as director of Support Operations for Strategy and Administration for DHS, to represent ...

