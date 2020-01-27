Quantcast

DCHS raises minimum wage to $15 per hour

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020

Doctors Community Health System (DCHS) is raising the minimum wage for its employees to $15 per hour in February. This increase will affect about 176 employees who currently make less than $15 per hour. The policy change is one of the benefits of the system’s partnership with Anne Arundel Medical Center and the formation of Luminis Health.  Another benefit is DCHS’ plan to submit a certificate-of-need  application in the coming ...

