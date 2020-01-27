Quantcast

Md. hospitals at the front lines of human trafficking response

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 27, 2020

Maryland’s hospitals are often one of the first places human trafficking victims can turn to for help, and the hospitals are adapting new guidelines this month to help them identify and care for these patients. Those who are trafficked can often be kept in seclusion from the outside world. The few interactions they have with outsiders ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo