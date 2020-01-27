Quantcast

Top Baltimore attorney files for bankruptcy after horse business fails

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 27, 2020

Prominent Baltimore litigator Jay D. Miller, of the Law Offices of Peter Angelos, has filed for personal bankruptcy after his horse-racing business failed and he wound up with nearly $1 million in unpaid taxes. In a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing last month, Miller reported $1.53 million in loans from his boss, Peter G. Angelos, and a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo