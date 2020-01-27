Quantcast

SECU raises $15K for Special Olympics Md. at Polar Bear Plunge

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020

SECU, Maryland’s largest credit union, raised $15,086 for the 2020 Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge in support of Special Olympics Maryland as 26 employees volunteered to plunge into the icy cold Chesapeake Bay Jan. 24 as part of the Corporate Plunge. Each year, local businesses in Maryland participate in the Corporate Plunge to raise funds for ...

