Auburn Bell | Loyola University Maryland

Auburn Bell was named associate director of outreach for the Center for Continuing Education at Loyola University Maryland.

Bell will support the business development and marketing efforts of the University’s recently launched extended learning community and online education platform, ASPIRE.

While any learner can purchase content directly through the platform, Bell’s primary efforts will focus on establishing partnerships in the greater Baltimore region with the non-profit, corporate and government sectors.

Bell will continue his role as an affiliate professor of marketing and finance in Loyola’s Sellinger School of Business, where he has been teaching since 2012.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.