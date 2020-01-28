Chris Zimmerman | Diligent Corp.

The Children’s Guild Alliance, a nonprofit organization serving children, families and child-serving organizations, named Chris Zimmerman vice chair of the organization’s board of directors.

Zimmerman, director of Diligent Corp. in Washington, is past chair of The Children’s Guild District of Columbia Public Charter School.

Previously, he was associate director for CrossCountry Consulting, director for FTI Consulting and a management consultant for Accenture in Washington.

He holds an MBA in strategy and finance from Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

