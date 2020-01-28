Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: REAL ID — hassle or barrier?

By: Editorial Advisory Board January 28, 2020

On Oct. 1 of this year, the deadline for the REAL ID will take effect.  For Marylanders, that means in order to have a valid driver’s license or state identification card, they will have had to provide necessary documentation to the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) to prove their identity. The REAL ID is a federal act ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo