Quantcast

Group preparing to sue EPA over Chesapeake Bay pollution

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A conservation group announced Monday that it's preparing to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to enforce the Clean Water Act relating to pollution limits for the Chesapeake Bay. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced it is preparing a notice of intent to sue the EPA, saying the agency has failed to take action ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo