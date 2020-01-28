Quantcast

High court strikes confessed-judgment clause from homeowners’ dues

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Homeowners' associations cannot enforce payment of assessments by their members, or lot owners, by requiring that they waive their right to challenge the dues in court, a sharply divided Maryland high court ruled Monday. In its 4-3 decision, the Court of Appeals said the associations must comply with the state’s Consumer Protection Act, which ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo