Katie Sank | Howard Bank

Katie Sank was promoted to vice president and director of project management with Howard Bank.

With more than 20 years of IT experience in the banking industry, Sank will be responsible for ensuring projects and initiatives complement the direction of Howard Bank and support the organization’s goals.

Sank has been involved in banking her entire life. At 4 years old, she visited the Bank of Baltimore with her mother on nights and weekends and was often tasked with making copies while perched on a stationary chair. Years later, she sat near her mom and applied reinforcements to the team’s operations manuals on the floor in the data center as oversized data reels spun in the monstrous computers in the room.

Sank’s mother, Debbie, started her career as a teller at the Bank of Baltimore and for more than 39 years continued to explore careers the banking industry. Her mother joined 1st Mariner Bank in 1995 and Sank, a teenager at the time, installed memory in printers scheduled for deployment to the branch network.

She aspired to be an animal behaviorist, but by age 17 had embarked on journey in banking, joining 1st Mariner Bank in 1998 as an intern. She graduated from Harford Community College in 2010 with an Associate of Science in computer information systems.

Sank kicked off her career as a desktop support technician before transitioning to a telecommunications analyst in 2002, responsible for supporting the bank’s enterprise phone system and assisting with the design and installation of 1st Mariner’s network infrastructure.

In 2007, she transferred to a development position. Sank advanced to project manager in 2015 and took on the responsibility of overseeing large scale IT projects and guiding other organizational projects along to successful completion. When 1st Mariner Bank and Howard Bank merged in 2018, Sank was retained as project manager.

Sank, who is married and has an 18-year-old daughter, writes in her spare time. A member of the Harford Writers’ Group, Sank co-authored her first novel a year ago. The Maids of Chateau Vernet, available on Amazon, has turned an “unexpected profit,” Sank said. With other projects in the works, Sank continues to write as an “escape from the real world.”

