Lawmakers, advocates hope to pass aid-in-dying bill this year

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Advocates hope 2020 will be the year that the Maryland General Assembly passes  legislation legalizing aid-in-dying for terminally ill patients. The legislation has failed four times, including last year when, after days of emotional debate in the Senate, Sen. Obie Patterson, D-Prince George’s, refused to vote yes or no. The legislation failed with a ...

