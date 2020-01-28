Mary Beth Lennon | Mercy High School

Mary Beth Lennon, president of Mercy High School, is one of just 20 school leaders from around the world selected for this year’s Klingenstein Heads of Schools Program at Columbia University’s Teachers College.

This fully funded fellowship brings together 20 school heads from independent schools in the United States together with international school leaders from Colombia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Tunisia, India, Japan and Honduras to consider educational philosophy, leadership, and strategic innovation.

Lennon is in her sixth year as president of Mercy High School, a Catholic college preparatory school for girls sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy. The first alumna to lead Mercy, Lennon previously served on the founding leadership team of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a Master of Arts in latin american history from The Catholic University of America.

Lennon is a member of The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women Circle of Excellence, inducted in 2018, and is active in Baltimore’s civic and cultural life with a distinguished record of volunteer service.

