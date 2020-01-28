Quantcast

Hogan says Bay Bridge work will be finished this summer

By: Associated Press January 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A rehabilitation project on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be complete by this summer, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. In addition to wrapping up work on the westbound right lane, all-electronic tolling will be implemented by then as well, the governor said. “I am pleased to announce that this project will be completed ...

