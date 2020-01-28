Quantcast

Hospice worker convicted of stealing patient’s credit card

By: Associated Press January 28, 2020

A Maryland hospice caregiver has been convicted of stealing a bedridden patient's credit card and using it to buy hundreds of dollars worth of beauty products and services, according to prosecutors.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo