McCormick sales grow for 2019, sees bigger growth this year

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 28, 2020

McCormick & Co Inc. grew its sales 1% during its 2019 fiscal year and the firm is projecting larger sales growth this year —  between 2 and 4% — alongside a "significant" business investment that could limit its profit potential. The firm's adjusted earnings per share rose 8% to $5.35 and its net income, or profit, fell compared ...

