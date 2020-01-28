Quantcast

UB Law professor focuses on inequality in campaign for Congress

By: Louis Krauss January 28, 2020

For University of Baltimore law professor and congressional candidate F. Michael Higginbotham, widespread inequality in the United States is one of the primary issues he hopes to address if he is elected to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat in the 7th Congressional District. For Higginbotham, a black man, it’s also a personal issue. While growing up ...

