Aaron Bloom | Gorfine Schiller

Aaron Bloom has joined Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn P.A. as director in the tax services practice.

Bloom specializes in tax services, including, but not limited to, the areas of real estate, law, healthcare and technology. He has been actively involved in the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, having served and chaired its Ethics and Federal Tax Committees. Bloom is currently an appointed member of the AICPA Joint Trial Board.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.