Asia Cole | Building STEPS

Asia Cole was named a program associate with Building STEPS, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that equips Baltimore’s brightest city students with the tools to propel them to college and career success.

She will be involved in all aspects of planning, executing and facilitating student programming including high school junior seminars, college workshops, internships and will work directly with students and program partners. She is also responsible for the organization’s data management.

Cole joins the Building STEPS team with a passion for education reform and the ability to provide resources to Baltimore City public school students. As a Building STEPS alum and frequent volunteer ambassador, Asia brings with her first-hand knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to Building STEPS students.

