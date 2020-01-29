Quantcast

Attorney disbarred, misled client about status of adoption case

By: Louis Krauss January 29, 2020

Baltimore attorney Anne Margaret Miller was disbarred Wednesday by the Maryland Court of Appeals, which found that she misled a client into believing that she had filed the client's adoption petition and that she intentionally delayed resolution of the case in hopes of receiving payment. Miller, who was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1998, operated ...

