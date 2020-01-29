Quantcast

CTSI relocates Baltimore-Washington office to Owings Mills

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020

Corbett Technology Solutions Inc. (CTSI), a technology systems integrator in communications, security, audiovisual and collaboration systems, is relocating its Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan office to Owings Mills, company officials announced Wednesday. The new 11,000-square-foot workspace at 1 Easter Court, Suite J supports day-to-day operations of the growing CTSI Baltimore sales, installation, engineering, and customer care teams, housing more than ...

