Danielle Beyrodt | Hill Management Services

Danielle Beyrodt, vice president of Hill Management Services Inc., was named chair of the Hunt Valley Business Forum Public Policy Committee.

The committee is designed to identify emerging issues with potential impact to local businesses, and formulate pro-active plans that generate successful outcomes to the benefit of member companies and entities throughout the region. These matters relate to traffic and transportation, public safety, legislation and economic development.

