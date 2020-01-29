Quantcast

Inky reaches finals of 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020

Inky Technology Corp., an anti-phishing startup based in College Park, was named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work on solving the systemic phishing attack epidemic. Inky will present its cybersecurity technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live audience Feb. 24 at RSA Conference ...

