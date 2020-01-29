Kay Chewning | Edge

Kay Chewning has joined Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Maryland, Washington, Virginia and Pennsylvania as director of advisory services.

Chewning, who brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience to this new position, will advise commercial real estate owners, as well as corporate occupiers, on all aspects of their commercial real estate requirements throughout the greater Washington metro area.

