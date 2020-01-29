Quantcast

Md.’s ezStorage opens 46th facility in Fairfax, Va.

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2020

Columbia-based ezStorage Corporation opened its 46 th storage facility in Fairfax, Virginia, company officials announced Wednesday. The new store is located at 3849 Pickett Road, the company’s second store in Fairfax. It features climate controlled storage units, which helps to protect more sensitive items from temperature fluctuations. The unit sizes range from the 5-foot-by-5-foot units and lockers ...

